DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Price

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings cut NWPX Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NWPX Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

NWPX stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. NWPX Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $83.12.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.31. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $125.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that NWPX Infrastructure will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NWPX Infrastructure news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $331,296.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,649.25. This represents a 22.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 5,009 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $300,039.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,204.70. This represents a 20.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $708,142. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 75.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

