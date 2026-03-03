Davis R M Inc. Acquires 2,469 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HWM shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $258.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $265.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $267.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

