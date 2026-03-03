Davis R M Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPMD opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

