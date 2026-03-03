Davis R M Inc. Buys 11,960 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $75.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

