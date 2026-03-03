Davis R M Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hershey alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,386,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,868,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 605,048 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $73,706,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 44.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,232,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,549,000 after purchasing an additional 380,512 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $235.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.14. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $150.04 and a 52-week high of $239.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. Hershey had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.452 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 133.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $791,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,814,787.76. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.66, for a total value of $329,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,901.54. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,153,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.