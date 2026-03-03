Davis R M Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 650.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $239,737,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,202,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,346,000 after purchasing an additional 573,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.8%

STZ opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $126.45 and a 1-year high of $196.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.