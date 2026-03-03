Davis R M Inc. Invests $2.15 Million in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.00.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $424.66 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.86.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

