Davis R M Inc. Invests $572,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,710,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,289,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,146,000 after buying an additional 3,277,237 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,022,000 after buying an additional 1,068,396 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,450,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,354,000 after buying an additional 819,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 614,802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7%

IEMG opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

