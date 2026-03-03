Davis R M Inc. Sells 3,959 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $247.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.78. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $204.90 and a 52-week high of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.05.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.20.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

