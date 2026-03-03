Davis R M Inc. Sells 6,126 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Stephens upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.42.

JKHY opened at $164.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

