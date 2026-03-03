Davis R M Inc. Sells 9,343 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 360.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $295.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

