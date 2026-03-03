Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% in the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $178.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

