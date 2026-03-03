Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Purchased by Burk Holdings LLC

Burk Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Burk Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Burk Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 392,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 103,428 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after buying an additional 90,321 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 602,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This is a positive change from Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

