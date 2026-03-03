Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC is Burk Holdings LLC’s Largest Position

Burk Holdings LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Burk Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Burk Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,837,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

