Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP is Burk Holdings LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Burk Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Burk Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Burk Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,544,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,974,000 after buying an additional 375,593 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,927,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,642,000 after acquiring an additional 561,873 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,899,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,867,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,289,000 after acquiring an additional 791,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,493,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 223,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

