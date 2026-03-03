Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV is Burk Holdings LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Burk Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.7% of Burk Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Burk Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

