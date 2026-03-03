DNB Asset Management AS Buys 41,289 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41,289 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Bruker by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 16,716.7% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bruker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,365. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $56.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $977.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.61 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

