DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 1,639.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Affirm alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 190.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Affirm

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,912,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,440. This represents a 96.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923 over the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.