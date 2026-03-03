East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,866 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of East West Bancorp worth $43,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $121.00 target price on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.21.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $5,891,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 808,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,237,558.42. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total value of $848,896.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 85,714 shares in the company, valued at $9,762,824.60. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 119,065 shares of company stock worth $13,857,314 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EWBC opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $123.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $753.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.04 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

