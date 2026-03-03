Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $52.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 211.81 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $449.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,544 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $491,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,039,201.90. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $401,742.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,766.20. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,828 shares of company stock worth $4,641,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Elastic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Elastic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Elastic

Here are the key news stories impacting Elastic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and revenue upside: ESTC topped estimates with $0.73 EPS vs. $0.64 expected and revenue of $449.9M vs. $438.4M consensus; revenue rose ~17.7% year‑over‑year and management set FY‑2026 EPS and Q4 guidance — the beat/guidance is the main reason the stock is climbing today. Article Title

Earnings beat and revenue upside: ESTC topped estimates with $0.73 EPS vs. $0.64 expected and revenue of $449.9M vs. $438.4M consensus; revenue rose ~17.7% year‑over‑year and management set FY‑2026 EPS and Q4 guidance — the beat/guidance is the main reason the stock is climbing today. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley remains constructive: MS trimmed its price target to $73 (from $80) but kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued conviction in upside versus the current price. Article Title

Morgan Stanley remains constructive: MS trimmed its price target to $73 (from $80) but kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued conviction in upside versus the current price. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen updated its financial model and highlighted growth prospects but pared its target (reported reductions to $70 from $85), reflecting mixed views — growth expectations remain but estimates/photos have been revised. Article Title

TD Cowen updated its financial model and highlighted growth prospects but pared its target (reported reductions to $70 from $85), reflecting mixed views — growth expectations remain but estimates/photos have been revised. Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson trimmed its target to $65 and moved to a Neutral stance, signaling more cautious near‑term expectations which can dampen momentum. Article Title

DA Davidson trimmed its target to $65 and moved to a Neutral stance, signaling more cautious near‑term expectations which can dampen momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple sell‑side cuts: Truist, Barclays, Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo and Piper Sandler have lowered targets or cut expectations in recent days (examples: Truist to $80, Oppenheimer to $85, Wells Fargo to $60), increasing analyst skepticism about near‑term upside. Article Title

Multiple sell‑side cuts: Truist, Barclays, Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo and Piper Sandler have lowered targets or cut expectations in recent days (examples: Truist to $80, Oppenheimer to $85, Wells Fargo to $60), increasing analyst skepticism about near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Shares previously gapped down after analyst downgrades, highlighting the risk that continued target cuts or negative commentary could reverse intraday gains. Article Title

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.