Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 10,100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,561 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $201.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.76 and its 200 day moving average is $195.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.87 and a 1 year high of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $498,825.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,878.79. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,671. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,589,823. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.30.

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

