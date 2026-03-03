Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 14,727 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 293.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 121.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $1,200,762.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,536,010.20. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $1,223,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,265.76. This trade represents a 43.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 133,105 shares of company stock worth $16,869,046 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $131.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

