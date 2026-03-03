Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,587 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director William Jr. Clyburn acquired 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $294.79 per share, with a total value of $60,137.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,389.95. This represents a 101.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $317.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.81. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 23.59%.The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.