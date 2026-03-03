Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 6,208 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

