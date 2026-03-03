Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 6,861 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total transaction of $2,197,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,608,736.62. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,928 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 8.0%

NYSE:TEL opened at $211.79 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $250.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

