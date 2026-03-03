Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $580,640,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,129,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $714,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,895,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,908 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,958,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,478,425,000 after buying an additional 1,423,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $650,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,184.06. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $87,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,571.40. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,144 shares of company stock worth $6,685,688. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.