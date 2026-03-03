Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.