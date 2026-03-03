Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,032,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,271.97. The trade was a 18.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,041,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 79,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,995. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,440 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $279.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $289.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $353.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $229.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $195.00 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.14.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.28%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

