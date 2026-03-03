Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 10,335 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,566,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,934,000 after buying an additional 381,547 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in State Street by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,412,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,236,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $784,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at about $324,576,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in State Street by 7.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,451,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,343,000 after purchasing an additional 178,136 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

NYSE STT opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $137.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 13.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

