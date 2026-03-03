Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 11,431 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $2,767,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $11,109,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,114,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ALL stock opened at $212.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.53.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

About Allstate

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

