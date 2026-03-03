Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 12,064 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,431,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3,051.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,472,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,155 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $121,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,657,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,697,000 after purchasing an additional 926,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 15,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 757,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,858,000 after purchasing an additional 752,951 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 420.79%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $262,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $507,442. This represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $401,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,300.22. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

