Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,351 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 40.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $580.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $617.98.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on Cummins and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Cummins from $585.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $565.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $580.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.93.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.93, for a total value of $2,497,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,990.90. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total transaction of $10,811,689.70. Following the sale, the director owned 34,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,446,495.30. The trade was a 34.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,121,817. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

