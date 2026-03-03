Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 14,354 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $795,325,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,643 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,235,000. Finally, M&G PLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 70.3% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,980 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $145.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $146.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.