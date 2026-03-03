Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 14,954 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,823,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,054,000 after acquiring an additional 247,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,389,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,420,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,037,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,347,000 after purchasing an additional 207,750 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,761,000 after buying an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $230.12 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.72 and a fifty-two week high of $233.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.58 and a 200 day moving average of $188.06.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $65.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

