Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 15,340 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Target were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1,113.8% in the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $113.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $127.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 target price on Target in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Target from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.66.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price target raised to $115 — a bullish signal for the shares. Price Target Raised to $115

Analyst price target raised to $115 — a bullish signal for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Target will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results before the open and host a financial‑community webcast on March 3 (11:30 a.m. CT) — a primary near‑term catalyst that increases volatility but is outcome‑dependent. Earnings Webcast

Target will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results before the open and host a financial‑community webcast on March 3 (11:30 a.m. CT) — a primary near‑term catalyst that increases volatility but is outcome‑dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary expects a sizable post‑earnings move for TGT, highlighting elevated short‑term risk/reward for traders around the print. Expected Post‑Earnings Move

Market commentary expects a sizable post‑earnings move for TGT, highlighting elevated short‑term risk/reward for traders around the print. Neutral Sentiment: Retail dividend/income pieces are promoting Target as an income idea ahead of earnings — may attract yield‑seeking flows but doesn’t change fundamentals overnight. Dividend Income Article

Retail dividend/income pieces are promoting Target as an income idea ahead of earnings — may attract yield‑seeking flows but doesn’t change fundamentals overnight. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho raised its target to $100 but kept a neutral rating — its implied target sits below the current price (~11.7% downside), which can weigh on sentiment. Mizuho Price Target

Mizuho raised its target to $100 but kept a neutral rating — its implied target sits below the current price (~11.7% downside), which can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America assigned an underperform rating, and at least one analyst cut targets (e.g., $91), contributing to bearish analyst momentum. Underperform Rating

Bank of America assigned an underperform rating, and at least one analyst cut targets (e.g., $91), contributing to bearish analyst momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reports that a group of investors is pushing back on management tactics add governance/operational risk amid a tough retail backdrop where rivals are outperforming. Investor Pushback Report

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

