Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 17,753 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 49.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 57.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $98.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 1,182 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $106,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,570.24. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 56,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $5,099,565.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,134.08. This trade represents a 19.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock worth $14,337,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

