Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 28,485 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,515,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,322,000 after buying an additional 2,346,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,317,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 103.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,995,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 15.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $705,449.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,500. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

