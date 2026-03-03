Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,738 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $325.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $2,157,536.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 85,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,562,072.96. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $607,446.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,850,931.52. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,416,105. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.96.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

