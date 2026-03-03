Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,945,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,587,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,167,000 after buying an additional 3,108,475 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,644,000 after buying an additional 2,937,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,688 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $34.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

