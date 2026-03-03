Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ROP opened at $353.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.83. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.07 and a twelve month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

