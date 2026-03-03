Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in MetLife by 95.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 564.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $87.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 4.38%.The firm had revenue of $52.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on MetLife and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

