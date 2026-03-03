Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 196.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $181.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $168.13 and a one year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

