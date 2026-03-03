Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $544,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4,877.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,283,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,552 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 467.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,121,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,368.09. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $15,197,433.94. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

