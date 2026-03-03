Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,196,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $791,317,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,535,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $354,247,000 after purchasing an additional 431,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,735,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,022,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 6,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $1,833,922.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,932,163.62. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $9,616,638.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 64,805 shares of company stock worth $16,846,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $270.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.19. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $309.90.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.02%.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $306.00 price target on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

