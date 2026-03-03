Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.82 Million Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,803,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,977 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,946,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 35.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $30,074,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Okta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,635,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,082,000 after acquiring an additional 179,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson set a $110.00 target price on Okta in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.26.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $1,026,574.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,775,981.95. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

