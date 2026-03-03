Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.85 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 7.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AMETEK by 22.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of AME opened at $241.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $242.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,088 shares of company stock worth $9,930,020. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.