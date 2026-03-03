Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. TD Cowen raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $29,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,924,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,542,349.73. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $450,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,568,656.74. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 604,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,440,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Featured Stories

