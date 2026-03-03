Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.26 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 6.9%

NASDAQ STX opened at $379.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.92 and its 200-day moving average is $278.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 69,051 shares of company stock valued at $26,735,209 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

