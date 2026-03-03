Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.64 Million Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,329,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,268,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,659 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 832,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 570,521 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,064,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,097,000 after purchasing an additional 285,596 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,381,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,595,056.92. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $805,736.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,672. The trade was a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,928 shares of company stock worth $47,393,256. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $141.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.49 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

