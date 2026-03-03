Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.07 Million Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,006 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -29.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.